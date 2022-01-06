Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs 300 with extra data benefits, check all offers

Ever since telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi have increased their prepaid plan tariffs, users are looking for the extra data that they can get for no additional cost. Airtel, Jio and Vi give access to additional data with some plans. Some of these plans are app-exclusive and some can be accessed through the telcos' websites. With the introduction of tariff hikes, Vodafone Idea reduced its double data benefit that was giving users up to 4GB daily data to 2GB data per day. The telco then introduced a 'Data Delights' offer for prepaid customers.

Users get 2GB of backup data with some prepaid plans without any additional charges. The 'Data Delights' offer is applicable on prepaid plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 399, Rs 409, Rs 475, Rs 479, Rs 501, Rs 539, Rs 599, Rs 666, Rs 701, Rs 719, Rs 839, Rs 901, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,899, and Rs 3,099.

Airtel offered additional data through its Airtel Thanks app. The Rs 359 prepaid plan from Airtel, can be considered a basic prepaid plan that gives 2GB daily data along with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. When recharged through the Airtel Thanks app, the plan comes for Rs 309. It also comes with additional 2GB data coupons that users can redeem at any point of their validity. Airtel is also giving 4GB data coupons along with its Rs 479 prepaid plan. The plan gives access to 1.5GB of daily data along with 56 days validity. The plan further gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition with this plan.

Airtel is separately giving a Rs 549 prepaid plan that gives access to 2GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. This plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to 4GB data coupons. Airtel is also the only telco to give access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days with its Rs 699 prepaid plan. The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music. This prepaid plan gives access to 4GB data coupons.

Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 601 that offers 3GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to 6GB data. It also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits. Jio is also currently giving two prepaid plans that are giving additional data. Jio's prepaid plans priced at Rs 1066 and Rs 3119 give 6GB and 10GB additional data with their prepaid plans in addition to the daily data benefits respectively. These plans offer 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 1099 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days and the Rs 3119 prepaid plan is an annual plan with 365 days validity.



