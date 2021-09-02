Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer upgraded plans with streaming benefits under Rs 500, check details

With Disney+ Hotstar upgrading its plans, telecom companies have also tweaked their plans that offer streaming benefits. There are plans that offer streaming benefits like Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium. These plans are priced under Rs 500 and can be accessed for monthly recharges. Some plans have been discontinued by the telcos, while some plans have seen a price hike. Following plans have streaming benefits under Rs 500. However, if you are looking to dodge the tariff hikes which are likely to take place soon, you can opt for annual plans provided by the telcos.

Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with 28-days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Zee5 premium valid for 28 days. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hello Tunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free one-year Mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan was upgraded by Jio and offers 2GB of data per day with a one-year Mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan has a validity of 28 days and gives access to calling and SMS benefits. This plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This plan gives 4GB daily data for 28 days validity and access to Zee5 Premium. It gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This plan gives 4GB daily data for 56 days validity and access to Zee5 Premium. It gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs 355 data-only plan: This data-only plan gives 50GB of data for 28 days. This plan gives access to Zee Premium for a year.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Coming to the streaming benefits, this plan offers a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium and Vi movies and TV. The plan gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS and comes for a validity of 28 days.



