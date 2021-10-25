Airtel vs Jio vs Vi plans offer Amazon Prime membership, check all offers

Airtel, Jio and Vi telecom plans that come with Amazon Prime benefits are set to get expensive. Earlier this month, Amazon announced that its Prime membership in India will get expensive "very soon". The e-commerce giant noted that the monthly Prime membership which now comes at Rs 129 will cost users Rs 179, the quarterly membership which is priced at Rs 329 costs Rs 459 and the annual membership which costs Rs 999 will be priced at Rs 1499. Recently, Disney+ Hotstar, too, introduced new plans which affected prepaid plans. Disney+ Hotstar's new plans now start at Rs 499. The streaming giant has scrapped of Disney+ Hotstar plan which began at Rs 399.

As of now, it is not clear when Amazon would hike the prices of its membership plans. Reports have also speculated that the telecom plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi which offer Amazon Prime membership are set to get expensive. Users can consider subscribing to Amazon Prime memberships and telecom plans which will help them save money before the hike is announced.

Airtel gives access to Amazon Prime subscription through its Rs 131 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The telco's Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans also give access to annual Amazon Prime subscriptions. The top-tier postpaid plans from Airtel also give access to Amazon Prime through added family connections.

Airtel also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription through its postpaid plans. Airtel's Rs 999, Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 broadband plans that give 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 1Gbps speed also gives access to Amazon Prime benefit. Airtel gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition through various plans. The tariffs of these plans are likely to remain the same as they only give access to the video catalog of Amazon Prime Video and not the membership itself.

Coming to Jio, the telco gives access to Amazon Prime benefit through its postpaid plus plans priced at Rs 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 plans. Jio's broadband plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499 also give access to Amazon Prime benefits.

Vodafone Idea or Vi gives access to Amazon Prime through its individual and family postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 1,099 and Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1348 postpaid plans.