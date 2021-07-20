Airtel vs Jio vs Vi postpaid plans with streaming benefits under Rs 1000

Telecom companies offer streaming benefits with their prepaid, postpaid and broadband plans. Sometimes subscribing to these plans can cost you less than actually buying the plans separately with the added benefits of data and talktime. The streaming benefits include access to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar. The benefits vary as the price of the plan increases. Government-telco BSNL has also started offering Eros Now benefits with all its postpaid plans. However, private telcos give access to more streaming benefits.

Starting with Airtel, the telco gives postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. However, this plan was recently introduced and offers 40GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is basic and gives no other streaming benefits than Airtel XStream. Now postpaid plans from Airtel priced at Rs 499, Rs 749 and Rs 999 give access to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans offer 75GB, 125GB and 150Gb data respectively. They all give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits of all these plans include access to Prime Video, Airtel XStream and Disney+ Hotstar. While the Rs 499 postpaid plan does not give any add-on connections, the Rs 749 postpaid plan gives two free family add-on plans and the Rs 999 postpaid plan gives three family add-on plans.

Jio gives access to Disney+ Hotstar to postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. Under Rs 1000, the plans are priced at Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999. These plans offer 75GB, 100GB, 150GB, and 200GB data respectively. The Rs 599 plan gives access to 1 add-on family connection, The Rs 799 plan gives 2 family add-on connections and the Rs 999 add-on plan gives access to three family add-on connections. The plans also bring data rollover benefits, with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Coming to the streaming benefits of these plans, they give access to Netflix, Disney+ Hostar, Prime Video and Jio TV.

Vi has postpaid plans for individuals and families. The individual postpaid plans from Vi also start at Rs 399 but do not give access to streaming benefits apart from Vi movies and TV. Individual plans priced at Rs 499 and Rs 699 give access to 75GB data and the Rs 699 plan gives access to unlimited data. As mentioned, these are individual postpaid plans and give access to streaming benefits like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV.



