Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans with 2GB and 3GB daily data under Rs 800, check details

Prepaid plans have gotten expensive after the tariff hike that was implemented by telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi. The telecom companies have also reduced streaming benefits with the tariff hike that could be availed with relatively cheaper plans earlier. They have also discontinued some popular 3GB daily data plans. The new plans are definitely not pocket-friendly but if you can spare up to Rs 800, you can get 2GB or 3GB daily data with the new plans being offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi.

Airtel also has prepaid plans priced at Rs 359 and Rs 549 with 28 days and 56 days respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with the additional benefits the same as the above-stated plan.

Airtel is giving a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that is giving 3GB daily data and unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. The validity of this plan is also 56 days and the additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music.

Jio has various prepaid plans that give 2GB daily data under Rs 800. These entry-level 2GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299. These plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS and have a validity of 23 days and 28 days respectively. Jio has two prepaid plans that give 56 days validity. These plans are priced at Rs 533 and Rs 799 that give 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 719 that gives 2GB daily data and 84 days validity.

Coming to 3GB daily data plans from Jio, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 419 and Rs 601. These plans give 3GB daily data for 28 days each. The Rs 601 plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar. Both plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Vodafone Idea has two 2GB daily data plans under Rs 800. These plans are priced at Rs 359 and Rs 539 and offer 2GB daily data with 28 days and 56 days validity respectively. The plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Binge all night and access to Vi movies and TV. The 3GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 501 and Rs 701. These plans give access to 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls.