Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Full list of recharge plans under Rs 500

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have a wide variety of prepaid recharge plans. If you are looking for some of the best recharge plans under Rs 500, then you can check out the full list below. The list also includes prepaid plans that offer OTT benefits such as free access to Disney+ Hotstar and more. Keep reading to know more about the latest 2022 prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio recharge plans under Rs 500: Full list in 2022

-The Rs 239 prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio packs 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

-The Rs 259 Jio recharge plan that offers 1.5GB of daily data for one month. It also includes 100SMS per day and unlimited voice calls benefit.

-There is also a Rs 299 Jio recharge plan comes with 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day as well as unlimited voice calls to all networks. It will remain valid for 28 days once you buy the plan.

-The Rs 419 prepaid Jio plan includes 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity period of 28 days.

-People can also buy Rs 479 Jio recharge plan that gives 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls for 56 days.

Airtel recharge plans under Rs 500: Full list in 2022

-The Rs 209 Airtel recharge pack ships with 1GB of daily data as well as 100 SMS per day. Customers also get unlimited voice calls with 21 days of validity period.

-Airtel has a Rs 265 recharge plan that comes with 1GB of data per day, apart from unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It will remain valid for 28 days once you buy it.

-The Rs 299 Airtel recharge plan includes 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, and more.

-The Rs 359 Airtel recharge plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 28 days, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, 3 months of free Apollo membership, and more. The plan has 28 days of validity.

-The Rs 399 Airtel recharge plan includes 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. It even includes the same benefits that you get with the above mentioned Rs 499 plan. The only difference is you get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription only for 3 months. The prepaid plan comes with a vlaidity period of 28 days.

-There is also a Rs 479 Airtel recharge plan that gives 1.5GB of daily data for 56 days. The plan also includes 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls. Customers also get Rs 100 FASTag cashback, and 3 months of free Apollo membership.

-The Rs 499 Airtel recharge plan ships with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The other extra benefits are free one year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, 3 months of free Apollo membership, and more. This recharge plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea recharge plans under Rs 500: Full list in 2022

-The Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone ships with 1GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls with a validity period of 18 days.

-The Rs 209 Vodafone Idea (Vi) recharge plan includes 1GB of daily data as well as 100 SMS per day. Customers also get unlimited voice calls with 21 days of validity period.

-The Rs 249 Vodafone recharge plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls for 21 days.

-The Rs 239 Vodafone recharge pack includes 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 21 days once you buy it.

-The Rs 319 prepaid plan includes 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 31 days. The free data benefit offer for midnight (12AM-6AM) is available here as well.

-The Rs 409 Vodafone recharge plan includes unlimited voice calling, 3.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited data access from 12:00AM midnight to 6:00AM in the morning, at no extra cost. The pan has a validity period of 28 days.

-The Rs 475 Vodafone recharge plan offers 4GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls for 28 days. You get free data as well from 12:00AM midnight to 6:00AM in the morning, at no additional cost.

-The Rs 499 Vodafone recharge plan ships with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The other benefits are free 1 year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, and free unlimited data from 12:00 midnight to 6:00AM in the morning, at no extra cost. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T vs Poco F4 5G camera comparison: Check photos and you decide

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) review in 5 points: Much more than the funky design

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) after-sales service details, here's everything you need to know