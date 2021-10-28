Airtel warns about KYC frauds after customer gets duped by fraudster claiming to be Airtel executive

Airtel has warned its customers again about KYC and OTP frauds in which fraudsters pose as executives and try to get access to their bank accounts. Airtel noted that recently a cyber-fraudster posed as an Airtel executive and called up an Airtel customer on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) form. After tricking him into revealing his bank details, the fraudster transferred a large sum of money from his bank account. Even though Airtel and other telecom companies have previously warned users about this fraud, some gullible customers fall prey to the scams.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal in an outreach email to his customers said, "The customers can get calls or messages from the fraudster claiming to be from a bank or financial institution and ask for account details or an OTP to unblock or renew the existing bank account. The details are then used to withdraw money from the customer's bank account. I urge you therefore to pay heed and proceed with care and do not share any financial or personal information like customer ID, MPIN, OTP, etc over the phone."

Vittal urged customers to remain vigilant about the calls made by cyber-fraudsters posing as Airtel executives. He has also elaborated upon the common instances of fraud like Fake UPI handles or websites and Fake OTPs and listed down the precautions, every customer should take to safeguard themselves from the fraudsters. He said, "If a customer downloads one of these, he will be asked to enter all his bank details as well as his MPIN thereby granting the fraudster in question complete access to your bank details. Please avoid such suspicious websites and apps and avoid sharing any confidential information via email or through a click on any suspicious link in the email, even if the request seems to be from authorities like the Income Tax Department, Visa, or MasterCard, etc."



Telecom users often receive messages asking for KYC verification failing which the message says the users will lose access to their number in 24 hours. These messages also send a number saying that it belongs to customer care and that users should call them. Users can easily spot the scam messages as they will have spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, even the company name will not be spelled correctly.

Airtel earlier sent a fraud alert message warning its customers which reads, "Airtel never asks you to share your eKYC details/ Aadhaar number, download any app, call from any mobile number for verification of your Airtel number or any SMS that your SIM has expired. Please stay alert of such calls/ SMS as these can result in financial frauds."



