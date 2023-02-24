Airtel Xstream Fiber plan offering 100 mbps speed and added benefits, here are the details

Bharti Airtel is one of the prominent telecommunication network providers in India. From Mobile prepaid or postpaid connection to broadband services, the telecom offers a variety of services to cater the needs of users. While Airtel is already leading in mobile connections, it is also spreading its network of high-speed broadband services through its Airtel Xstream Fiber.

With the broadband connections, Airtel offers a variety of plans with internet speed starting with 40 Mbps, and reaching up to 1 Gbps. Along with that, the network operator also provides unlimited calling and OTT benefits. While all the plans listed under Airtel Xstream recharge are curated according to the needs of customers, one of the plans which is said to offer more value and is more suitable for home connection is the plan offering 100 Mbps internet speed.

Listed as the 'Standard' broadband plan, the 100 Mbps Xstream Fiber plan is priced at Rs 799. The plan provides internet and calling facilities with added benefits. The plan is a preferable choice for users who want an internet connection for streaming high-quality OTT content in 4K, spending endless hours on social media, watching live sports events, and much more.

Let's take a detailed look at all the offerings under Airtel's Rs 799 Xstream Fiber plan.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 100 Mbps plan

The Airtel Xstream Fiber's standard plan provides customers with limitless internet access at speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The internet speed is equal for both download and upload data speed. Moreover, customers can also avail a fixed landline that allows them to make unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, this plan includes Airtel Thanks Benefits, which offers Airtel Xstream Premium Subscription, Apollo 24 by 7, FASTag Recharge, and Wynk Music.

The Artel Xtream Premium subscription provides users access to the live sports & library of 14+ OTT channels on the Airtel Xstream App. This includes access to SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV , Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag & Chaupal with Xstream Premium Pack. Multiscreen entertainment.

According to Telecom Talk, the Airtel Xrtream plan can support up to 60 simultaneous device connections.

How to get Airtel Xstream Fiber connection

To buy a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection:

- Visit Airtel Broadband webpage- airtel.in/broadband/

- Now select the best internet plan.

- Next fill the form and submit it, after that you will get a new broadband connection installed at your preferred address.

To buy a Airtel Xstream plan:

- Visit the Airtel Broadband webpage.

- Look at their multiple offers and compare them based on their cost and benefits.

- Choose the plan which suits your needs.

- Submit the details, and go with the recharge.

You can also check your roadband connection using the Airtel Thank App.

