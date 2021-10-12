Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, BSNL offer a range of broadband plans under Rs 1500, check details

Sometimes your mobile data is just not enough for the day-to-day internet requirements like online classes, streaming shows, etc. Internet service providers Airtel Xstream, JioFiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber offer a range of broadband plans under Rs 1500 that give up to 300 Mbps speed and also give access to premium streaming benefits. The plan can be accessed for remote work or for streaming and gaming purposes. BSNL recently launched new broadband plans under Rs 1000. The plans from Airtel Xstream, JioFIber and BSNL Bharat FIber are priced as follows and give the following benefits.

Airtel Rs 799 vs JioFiber Rs 699 vs BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 799 broadband plans:

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with additional OTT subscriptions except for Jio apps and offers unlimited calling. Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra. BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. BSNL also recently launched a plan that comes with OTT benefits called the Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1. This plan is priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.







Airtel Rs 999 vs JioFiber Rs 999 vs BSNL Rs 999 broadband plans:

Airtel Entertainment broadband plan at Rs 999 offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps. It gives access to streaming apps like Zee5, Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel XStream apps. It also gives access to Wynk Music at no additional cost. The JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds at up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000. BSNL has also launched a broadband plan called the Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium priced at Rs 949 which gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.BSNL has a broadband plan at Rs 999 called the Fibre Premium broadband plan which offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.





Airtel Rs 1499 vs JioFiber Rs 1499 vs BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plans:

Airtel XStream Ultra-broadband plan at Rs 1499 offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan is a top-tier broadband plan that gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost. These include streaming benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.



