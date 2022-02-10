Airtel Xstream Premium announced with 15 OTT services

Airtel has launched a new video streaming service, Xstream Premium. With this service, users will get over 15 different OTT streaming services that they will be able to access in one app. It will be exclusively available to Airtel customers. The service is, of course, not free and one will be required to spend money on the subscription.

The monthly price of the Airtel Xstream Premium is Rs 149 and the annual membership will cost you Rs 1,499. Airtel says dozens of OTT entertainment app options are available for users; however, customers end up managing multiple apps and subscriptions simultaneously. So, it decided to offer its customers a service that can offer content from different platforms in one place with a single subscription.

"It offers a great experience with a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search and AI driven personalized curation for each user," the telecom operator said. The Airtel Xstream Premium service will be accessible across mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on the TV through the Xstream set-top-box.

The company claims that the new service features over 10,500 movies, shows and live channels from SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV.

Airtel is promising that it will add more OTT services in the near future. "Airtel is collaborating with many more OTT players to make Airtel Xstream Premium the go-to destination for digital entertainment in India," the company said.

"Airtel Xstream Premium is a game-changing innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability and distribution. As a unified digital platform, it's a win-win proposition for customers and OTT players alike as we begin an exciting journey to make digital entertainment mainstream in India,"Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital said.