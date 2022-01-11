Airtel XStream Rs 999, Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 broadband plans come with Disney+ Hotstar Super, conditions apply

Airtel XStream broadband is currently one of the most popular internet service providers (ISP)s in India. With the introduction of tariff hikes on various plans this year, telecom service providers and ISPs have either reduced streaming benefits with their plans or require users to pay separately for streaming services. Now, telecom operators are mostly giving access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits with their prepaid plans, which is enough for users who want to access the streaming benefit through their phones.

However, when it comes to broadband plans, users want to access streaming channels on more than just their phones. This is where broadband plans step in. While government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently giving access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit with some of its top-tier broadband plans, Airtel is giving access to Disney+ Hotstar Super benefit.

Coming to the Disney+ Hotstar plans, they are categorised as follows: The most basic Mobile plan is priced at Rs 499 and will be restricted to 1 mobile device. Disney+ Hotstar Super users get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD. So the Mobile plans at Rs 499 are restricted to one device, while Super plan users with plans at Rs 899 can stream shows or movies on two devices including laptops or TV. The Mobile and Super plan still get ads, according to the plans listed on the website. The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K.

Airtel broadband plans starting from Rs 999 give access to Disney+ Hotstar Super benefit, conditions apply:

Back in September, Airtel announced that it would give Disney+ Hotstar Super benefit with some of its broadband plans. The streaming benefit is however only available to users who are subscribing to the plans through the Airtel Thanks app. The Disney+ Hotstar Super benefit is separately not visible through Airtel's wesbite. This means users can only get access to Disney+ Hotstar Super benefit through the Airtel Thanks app. However, users will get access to all the other benefits including the Amazon Prime benefit when recharged through the website.

The Rs 999 Airtel XStream plan offers unlimited internet with up to 200 Mbps speed as well as unlimited calls. This plan will give access to Disney+ Hotstar Super plan, along with access to Amazon Prime. The Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar Super benefits with up to 300 Mbps and 1Gbps speed respectively. These plans also give access to one year of Amazon Prime, Wynk music, Shaw Academy, Fastag and VIP Service.