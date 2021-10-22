Airtel XStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL offer broadband plans with up to 200 Mbps speed, check details

Work from home became a norm for many after the pandemic struck in 2020. As people are still slowly getting back to their workplaces, they cannot completely discard remote work from their lives. Users require a good internet connection and decent speed if they are working from home. Internet service providers Airtel XStream, Jio Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber offer broadband plans that users can consider while working from home or for streaming purposes. Excitel, You Broadband and ACT also offer broadband plans under Rs 1000 that users can consider.

The validities for various broadband plans by Excitel range between 1 month, 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months. Excitel recently introduced three stay-at-home broadband plans. The 100 Mbps broadband stay-at-home plan is priced at Rs 565 and gives three months validity. This plan is ideal for streaming purposes. The 200 Mbps broadband stay-at-home plan is priced at Rs 638 and gives three months validity. This plan is ideal for work from home and studying purposes. For a month's validity, You broadband gives 50 Mbps and 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed at Rs 649, Rs 708, Rs 826, Rs 885 and Rs 1026 respectively. However, these plans differ with the availability in various circles.

Airtel XStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber entry-level broadband plans:



JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.

Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps



Airtel XStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber mid-level broadband plans:

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.



JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.BSNL recently introduced a broadband plan priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.



AirtelXStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 999 broadband plans

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

BNSL introduced a plan at Rs 949 that gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans.