Airtel Xstream vs JioFiber vs MTNL vs ACT offer premium broadband plans with 1Gbps speed, check details

People have different requirements and needs when it comes to internet speed. While most broadband plans offer speeds up to 300 Mbps because those plans are affordable and in demand, few ISPs offer premium broadband plans that give up to 1Gbps broadband speed. While Airtel XStream and JioFiber check the offer broadband plans that come for Rs 3999 a month, other internet service providers like government-owned Mahanagar Telecom Nagar Limited (MTNL), Spectra broadband, Tata Sky broadband, and Act also offer broadband plans that give 1Gbps broadband speeds with varying benefits. The benefits of these plans vary along with the prices. Let us have a look at broadband plans that give 1Gbps speed.

Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream VIP broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 1 Gbps and unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel XStream Rs 3999 broadband plan will now come with a 4X4 router that will give users WiFi coverage with 1Gbps coverage in small homes and offices. The plan listed as the VIP subscription has unlimited internet, with up to 1Gbps speed. Coming to the OTT benefits, this plan gives access to Airtel Xstream Premium content, Zee 5 Premium, Amazon Prime subscription, and access to Netflix for three months.

JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan: Coming to the Rs 3999 broadband plans, it offers unlimited internet with 1Gbps internet speed per second. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and access to 15 OTT apps worth a Rs 1650 monthly subscription. These include streaming benefits from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.

Tata Sky Rs 3600 broadband plan: Tata Sky Broadband is also giving a 1Gbps broadband plan in various regions. These broadband plans come for a validity of one month, three months, six months and twelve months. The one-month plan is priced at Rs 3600 and the three-month plan comes for Rs 10,800. The six-month and the twelve-month plans come for Rs 19,800 and Rs 36,000 and will save users Rs 1800 and Rs 7200.

MTNL Rs 2990 broadband plan: MTNL in2019 launched two 1Gbps broadband plans for Delhi circle. The plans since have been altered in terms of benefits and it seems that as of now the 1Gbps broadband plan is available in Delhi circle. MTNL's FTTH 2990 broadband plan gives 1Gbps up to 3000GB after which the speed is reduced to 5Mbps. The plan is available only in the Delhi circle as of now and can be subscribed for a month, three months and one year. The fiber broadband plan is priced at Rs 2900, Rs 7970 and Rs 29,900 and gives 1000GB free usage for six months.

ACT Rs 5999 broadband plan: ACT Broadband offers a 1Gbps plan in some cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The plan costs Rs 5,999 per month and bundles 2,500GB of data per month. It has a FUP limit of 5500GB.

Spectra Rs 1549 broadband plan: Spectra offers broadband plans that give 1Gbps speed and 500GB of data per month. The internet service provider then lets users carry forward data that is priced at Rs 1549 per month. Users can get unlimited data if they choose to pay for semi-annual and annual plans. Spectra is also available in select regions.



