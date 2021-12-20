AirtelXStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fibre vs Excitel offer broadband plans at Rs 999, check details

If you are already tired of the prepaid tariff hikes, are looking for higher speeds and can shell out Rs 999 each month, you can consider broadband plans from Airtel XStream, JioFiber, BSNL Bharat Fiber and Excitel. These broadband plans also give access to unlimited calls and streaming benefits and give up to 300 Mbps speed. Most of these plans require users to give initial deposits. Some broadband plans also have various payment methods. Jio and Excitel allow users to subscribe to broadband plans on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis. Earlier this year, Jio introduced postpaid mode of payment for users.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plans. BSNL introduced a plan at Rs 949 that gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: For a month's validity Excitel is giving a broadband plan with unlimited internet and 300 Mbps speed priced at Rs 999 and the same plan comes for Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively. Excitel has a broadband plan at Rs 752 broadband plan that gives users access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost. The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel's 300 Mbps, 3months plan which currently comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. The plan is available in all Excitel servicing cities.



