AirtelXStream vs JioFiber vs BSNL vs Excitel affordable broadband plans under Rs 1000, check all offers

Internet service providers are offering broadband plans for as low as Rs 399. Service providers like BSNL and Excitel have also launched offers for customers migrating to Fiber broadband. BSNL is offering up to a Rs 500 discount for new customers opting for Fiber broadband and Excitel has unveiled a new plan called the Swift Onboarding Plan which will offer 200 Mbps download and upload speed to users and will come with unlimited data for Rs 500 for the first three months.

Coming to entry-level broadband plans, government-owned telco BSNL has relaunched an entry-level fiber broadband plan. The plan offers 30 Mbps download speed till 1000GB data usage. Once the speed is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is available for a promotional period of 90 days. After 6 months, users will be shifted to Fiber Basic Rs 449 plan after six months. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network without additional charges. BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps

JioFiber also offers a Rs 399 broadband plan which offers unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling. Airtel XStream's broadband plans start at Rs 499 which gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.



AirtelXStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber mid-level broadband plans

Airtel XStream has a broadband plan at Rs 799 that gives unlimited internet with up to 100 Mbps speed and unlimited calls. It also gives access to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. BSNL Bharat Fibre offers a broadband plan at Rs 799 broadband plan which offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. JioFiber has a broadband plan at Rs 699 that gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps for Rs 699. This plan, however, does not include any OTT benefits.

The semi-annual and annual plans are priced at Rs 4194 and Rs 8388 respectively and give 100 Mbps unlimited data with unlimited calling and users are getting 15 and 30 days additional validity with these plans. JioFiber is currently giving additional validity with its semi-annual and annual plans. Excitel has a Rs 699 broadband plan that gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed for Rs 699 per month. The same plan comes for Rs 399 a month if users subscribe for 12 months and pay Rs 4799 for the annual subscription.





AirtelXStream vs JioFIber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 999 broadband plans

The following plans are from Tata Sky broadband, Act Fibernet and You broadband and even though individually they are not very pocket friendly when subscribed for 3 or 6 months, their price also comes around Rs 800. However, these are region-specific plans and subject to availability.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

BNSL introduced a plan at Rs 949 that gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles. BSNL Premium Fibre broadband plan comes for Rs 999 that offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL is the only telco that gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with its broadband plan.