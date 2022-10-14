Akshay Kumar-starrer movie 'Ram Setu' gets its own mobile game

The makers of Bollywood movie 'Ram Setu' have partnered with startup nCore Games, founded by Vishal Gondal and Dayanidhi MG, to launch a Made-in-India action mobile game titled ‘Ram Setu: The Run’. The mobile game can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In 'Ram Setu: The Run', players can choose between the movie's characters -- Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (played by Akshay Kumar), Sandra (Jacqueline Fernandez), or AP (Satyadev Kancharana) -- and play.

The company, in an official statement, said that players have to collect tokens, gems and power-ups, alongside avoiding obstacles and challenges that come in their ways, like enemy attacks, robotic drones and wreckage.

Deepak Ail, co-founder and CEO of Dot9 Games, said, "'Ram Setu: The Run' is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play." Our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets."

Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore Games said that with Dot9 Games’ development expertise on their side, the developing team is confident in the game 'The Run' bringing gaming to everyone.

The game is developed by Dot9 Games, a Mumbai-based gaming studio housed within nCore Games. The gaming studio was earlier a collection of location-based multiplayer games, Apna Games.

'Ram Setu: The Run' will feature local multiplayer, split-screen multiplayer on the same device, leaderboards, and more.

