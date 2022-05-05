Alexa and Google Assistant to soon have a new rival, Sonos Voice

Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant are likely to get a new rival soon. Sonos, one of the premium speaker brands, is reportedly working on its own voice assistant called Sonos Voice, which will allow users to play and control music on the company's platform. It will be similar to other voice assistants that take commands from users to do a certain task on smart speakers.

According to The Verge, Sonos is working on its digital voice assistant currently with plans to launch it in the US on June 1. Sonos Voice will be supported on all of the company's voice-enabled smart speakers that run S2 software. The voice assistant will offer a third option to Sonos users who can already use both Alexa and Google Assistant on the company's eligible speakers.

Sonos' voice assistant will mark the company's foray into services as the company looks to expand its hardware business, according to the report. Speaking of which, Sonos already offers services such as Sonos Radio and Sono Radio HD in select regions. Sonos could be placing hopes on its voice assistant to boost hardware sales.

With a self-developed voice assistant, Sonos also hopes to minimise its dependency on rivals, Amazon and Google, in the smart speaker space, and further counter them. According to a report by Statista, Amazon continues to be the leader in the smart speaker market in 2021 with a 26.4 per cent share. Google has been in the second spot for a long time. But Sonos has a small share. The company is hoping to turn that around through its services and Sonos Voice could be its best bet.

Another reason why Sonos wants to set foot in the voice assistants market is its rift with both Google and Amazon. Sonos has accused both companies of unfair pricing schemes and patent infringement. The company even sued Google for infringing on its multi-room audio playback technology and surprisingly won. However, both Amazon and Google continue to work with Sonos.

At launch, Sonos Voice will be compatible with Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, and the company's own Sonos Radio. Google's YouTube Music and Spotify are not participating yet. The report also highlighted that Sonos will not record the audio of users when they command Sonos Voice to play music or tell the local weather — a move that will win Sonos appreciation by privacy advocates and consumers concerned about their privacy. Sonos will likely follow the industry standard for the wake word for Sonos Voice, which will be "Hey Sonos."

While Sonos has not confirmed anything yet, a job posting in the US hints that the company is looking to expand its software services and besides Sonos Voice, there may also be something called "Home Theater OS." The name tells that the company is working on proprietary software for its audio devices to establish itself as a company dedicated to personal entertainment — beyond just audio streaming.