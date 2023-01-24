Amazon revealed India's most questions to its virtual assistant, Alexa, last year, and it appears that Indians were heavily interested in actor Salman Khan's love life. In a press release, the company states that popular questions between January 2022 and December 2022 in India include, "Who is Salman Khan's girlfriend?", "When will Salman Khan get married?" and "Where does Salman Khan live?" Users in India also asked some "unique questions" such as "Alexa, where is your mouth?", "Can you do my homework for me?" and "Do you have a husband?" Amazon India has created several categories based on the most frequently asked questions to its virtual assistant in India last year. Here's the list:

General Knowledge: This category includes global developments and trivia that Alexa users in India asked about in 2022. Most asked questions include:

"Alexa, what is the height of Burj Khalifa?"

"Alexa, who is the tallest man on earth?"

"Alexa, who is the second richest man in the world?"

"Alexa, what is the language of Sri Lanka?"

"Alexa, do aliens exist?"

"Alexa, who is the founder of Twitter?"

"Alexa, what is Elon Musk's net worth?"

"Alexa, what's the price of Bitcoin?"

"Alexa, what is the gold rate today?"

"Alexa, why is water wet?"

Popular Personalities: Indians asked several questions about domestic and international celebrities. Some of the popular questions to Alexa were:

"Alexa, what is Alia Bhatt's age?"

"Alexa, what is Anushka Sharma's baby's name?"

"Alexa, who is MrBeast?"

"Alexa, how strong is John Cena?"

"Alexa, who is Vijay Deverakonda?"

"Alexa, who is Duggu?"

"Alexa, how old is Kendall Jenner?"

"Alexa, how old is Prince Harry?"

"Alexa, what is Katrina Kaif's height?"

"Alexa, tell me about Rashmika Mandanna"

Entertainment: With OTT and online becoming popular in India, Alexa users asked about Chota Bheem, Rocky Bhai, and more in 2022. These are some of the popular questions in this category:

"Alexa, do you know Chota Bheem?"

"Alexa, who is Rocky Bhai?"

"Alexa, Peppa Pig के भाई का नाम क्या है?"

"Alexa, Thanos के बारे में बताओ"

"Alexa, how old is Mickey Mouse?"

"Alexa, कट्टप्पा ने बाहुबली को क्यों मारा?"

"Alexa, शाहरुख खान का dialogue सुनाओ"

"Alexa, who is Laal Singh Chaddha?"

"Alexa, शोले film का dialogue सुनाओ"

"Alexa, who is Little Singham?"

Recipes: Amazon Alexa is also capable of finding recipes for popular dishes. The feature is more popular on the Echo Show, as the Alexa-enabled device comes with a screen. These are the questions.

"Alexa, what's the recipe for Chicken Curry?"

"Alexa, मसाला चाय कैसे बनाते है?"

"Alexa, how to make Burritos?"

"Alexa, how to cook Paneer Butter Masala"

"Alexa, एग बिरयानी की रेसेपी बताओ"

"Alexa, how to make Dosa"

"Alexa, पनीर टिक्का मसाला पिज़्ज़ा की recipe बताओं"

"Alexa, how to make Chicken Biryani with Brown Rice?"

"Alexa, give me the recipe for Udupi Sambhar"

"Alexa, झटपट आलू की सब्ज़ी कैसे बनाए?"

Sports: 2022 was a year of mega sports events such as the Commonwealth games, T20 World Cup, and the FIFA World Cup. Sports enthusiasts and regulars asked Alexa about the most trending sports topics. Questions include:

"Alexa, what is the score?"

"Alexa, आज के match का run rate क्या है?"

"Alexa, इंडिया का मैच कब है?"

"Alexa, who won the Man of the Match today?"

"Alexa, how many runs did Hardik Pandya score?"

"Alexa, who is Mbappe?"

"Alexa, toss किसने जीता?"

"Alexa, what is offside in football?"

"Alexa, who is the richest footballer?"

"Alexa, who is better - Ronaldo or Messi?"

Unique Questions: As always, Alexa users enjoy engaging with Alexa's "witty side." They often like being amused by asking Alexa some of the most unthinkable questions.

"Alexa, आप के टूथपेस्ट में नमक है?"

"Alexa, where is your mouth?"

"Alexa, क्या मुझे नहाना चाहिए?"

"Alexa, can you do my homework for me?"

"Alexa, गाय तो हरी घास खाती है फिर दूध सफेद क्यों देती है?"

"Alexa, I need a girlfriend"

"Alexa, do you believe in the supernatural?"

"Alexa, तुम्हारे कोई पति परमेश्वर हैं?"

"Alexa, शैतान बच्चों के साथ क्या करना चाहिए?"

"Alexa, have you ever been naughty?"