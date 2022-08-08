Alibaba fired nearly 10,000 employees last month, here's why

As per media reports, Chinese tech firm Alibaba has fired around 10,000 employees as a part of cost-cutting measures amid the slowing economy. To be specific, the tech company fired more than 9,241 employees during the June quarter, the report coming from South China Morning Post noted. The report also stated that with the recent lay off Alibaba trimmed the overall headcount to around 245,700.

The layoffs come after Alibaba reported a 50 per cent drop in net income to 22.74 billion yuan in the June quarter, down from 45.14 billion yuan during the same time in 2021. "The reduced payroll reflects Alibaba`s renewed efforts to cut expenses and drive-up efficiency, as it faces continued regulatory pressure, sluggish consumption and a slowing economy in China, the world`s biggest e-commerce market," the report added.

"That put the total decrease in employee numbers for Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, to 13,616 over the six months to June, marking the firm's first drop in payroll size since March 2016," the report also noted.

In other news, Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong said the tech company plans to add around 6,000 fresh university graduates to its headcount by later this year.

Several other tech companies, mostly in the Silicon Valley, together fired 32000 employees last month, a detailed report published by Crunchbase stated. Some of these companies include: Twitter, TikTok. Shopify, Netflix, and Coinbase, among others.

Amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover deal, the micro-blogging tech giant sacked around 30 percent of its talent acquisition team, The Wall Street Journal reported. Sources close to the development stated that the company is facing "increasing business pressures" and hence restructuring its talent acquisition team due to revised business needs. Additionally, Microsoft also reduced 1 percent of its workforce amid some structural adjustments and to meet business needs.

Netflix is among many other tech companies that fired employees following a dip in growth and revenue. The streaming platform reportedly laid off a total of 450 employees and many contractors after the company saw a dip in subscriber growth and revenue. Netflix in an official statement stated that the layoffs have been done to control expenses and ensure that the costs are in line with their "slower revenue growth".