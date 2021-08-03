Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, m15 R6 launched in India, price starts at Rs 1,34,990

Alienware, Dell's gaming arm, has now launched its m15 R5 and m15 R6 gaming laptops in India. The first of the two laptops come as the first AMD-based Alienware machine in over a decade. The latter is the first device powered with an 11th generation Intel Core processor and accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

Both the new Alienware laptops come with a lot of firsts, as claimed by the company. The m15 Ryzen Edition R5, for instance, is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics. It is also the first 15-inch Alienware notebook with an FHD 165Hz display option.

As for the latter, the m15 R6 comes with performance options spanning the Intel Core i7 as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 through 3080. The 15-inch Alienware notebook also comes with a range of display options.

Here is a look at all that is on offer with the new Alienware gaming notebooks.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5

As mentioned above, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 comes with several firsts for Alienware. The gaming notebook by Alienware features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness and 100% sRGB colour gamut.

An octa-core AMD Ryzen R7 5800H powers it with up to a 4.4GHz max boost clock. Graphic options include a 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or a 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti. Memory onboard is a 16GB 3200Mhz DDR4 that is user-upgradeable post-purchase. Storage options range from 512GB to 4TB.

The gaming notebook works on Microsoft Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro out of the box. It features a 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting, an HD camera with dual-array microphones, a multi-touch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling and Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Connectivity options onboard include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

The device is backed by an 86 Whr lithium-ion battery with Alienware Battery Defender technology and weighs 2.69 Kgs at max.

The Alienware m15 R5 starts at Rs 1,34,990 including GST, and is available for purchase on the Dell India website.

Alienware m15 R6

The more premium of the two options, the m15 R6 gaming notebook is powered by an octa-core Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 4.6 GHz that features Turbo Boost technology. Graphics options include 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

The gaming laptop by Alienware comes with either 16GB or a 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, both of which are upgradeable post-purchase. Storage options range from 512GB to 2TB. The notebook runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro out of the box.

Alienware m15 R6 comes with an additional display option to the one seen on the m15 Ryzen Edition R5. Other than the FHD display, the m15 R6 is also available in a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display with 240Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus.

All other specifications on the laptop remain the same as those on the m15 Ryzen Edition R5.

The m15 R6 retails for Rs 1,59,990, including GST and is available for purchase on the Dell India website.