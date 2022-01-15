All iPhone 14 models speculated to come with 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14 series keep popping up time and again. The iPhone 14 launch is still months away, but the rumour about the phone had started appearing even before the iPhone 13 was launched. As per the latest reports, all the iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 120Hz displays and 6GB RAM. Apple is rumoured to launch four new models under the iPhone 14 series, which would include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 mini. Earlier, there were reports about the camera specifications of the iPhone 14 models. It is being predicted that the smartphone will come with a huge camera upgrade.

As per a research note by the analyst, Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities obtained by MacRumours, the entire iPhone 14 lineup will feature a high refresh rate of 120Hz. He also added that all the iPhone 14 models will feature ProMotion displays. The iPhone 14 models, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. It is also reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models would be equipped with 8GB of RAM, whereas the base models will come with 6GB of RAM. However, a supply chain could affect the production of 8GB of RAM, so there are possibilities that Apple would stick to 6GB RAM for all models.

Previously, a report claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro models would come with a 48-megapixel camera instead of 12-megapixel sensors. The iPhone 13 line-up currently comes with 12-megapixel camera sensors. Pu in his research note, had also revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB of storage, up from 128GB.

Apple is expected to launch the four new iPhone models in September. This year, the iPhones will come in different sizes, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro and the Pro Max models are set to come with 48-megapixel cameras.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be powered by Apple's next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. Some reports also suggest that the processor is based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while some reports have suggested that it will be based on a 3nm manufacturing process. It has been previously reported by TheElec that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6.6-inch and 6.7-inch panels.

The iPhone 13 is currently the best selling phone in the entire iPhone 13 line-up. The smartphone is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, which is the base variant, and Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant.