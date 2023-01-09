All iPhone 15 phones will have Dynamic Island notch, 15 Pro models may ditch volume buttons

The next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will feature Apple's unique Dynamic Island notch. As reported by notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhones, likely to launch in September or October, will have a Type-C port as well for charging due to the EU's universal charging solution rule. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel to appear more premium. Additionally, titanium is relatively lighter and more durable than steel. It is also less likely to react with oxygen, which is why it is used in many premium watches.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that the newer iPhone 15 models will carry "faster processors", but the moniker remains unclear. Apple may call it the A17 Bionic chip, the successor of the A16 Bionic chip that features in iPhone 14 Pro models. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max variants may pack the proprietary A16 chipset. The newsletter also highlights that iPhone 15 Pro will replace physical volume rockers with haptic buttons.

It means that Apple will reduce another set of physical buttons for its iPhones. Last year, Apple removed the physical SIM card tray and offered support for e-SIM on all iPhone 14 models. However, this change is only limited to the US market. As mentioned, the newer Pro models, as well as the vanilla variants, will reportedly come with a Dynamic Island notch. Apple introduced this tech on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and it breaks the monotony of older notches and hole-punch cutouts on many Android phones. The Dynamic Island notch can change size based on the notifications. It lets users view notifications for Apple Pay transactions, low battery warnings, AirDrop transfers, and privacy indicators. Previously, it was reported that all iPhone 15 models will improved cameras.

Apart from the iPhone 15 models, the latest edition of the Power On newsletter highlights that 2023 is going to be a boring year for Apple. The biggest launch expected from the company is its mixed-reality headset, which has been in the works for many years. It is reported that Apple's mixed-reality headset will be showcased before WWDC 2023 in June. It will likely be available for sale later this year.

Gurman also expects the launch of new MacBooks and Mac Pros with the latest iterations of M2 chipsets, but there won't be any changes in design. The analyst expects the same for upcoming iPad models.