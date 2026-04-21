'Almost incomparable career': Donald Trump backs Tim Cook over Steve Jobs era

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his leadership and will be starting as Executive Chairman on September 1, 2026. As Apple announces the transition, US President Donald Trump shared a post on the Truth Social platform, praising Cook’s tenure and calling him an “incredible” leader while reflecting on their past interactions and working relationship.

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Trump said, “I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook.”

“But if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim,” he added.

Must read: Beyond the iPhone: How Tim Cook made India the backbone of Apple's next decade of growth

He also revealed his interactions with Cook, and how he helped solve “large problems” that only the President could fix.” In the post, he also mentioned the humorous “Tim Apple” remark, when Trump mistakenly addressed Cook by that name, recalling it as a lighthearted moment from their past exchanges.

Trump recalled his first interaction with Cook, saying, “I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my a**.”

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Trump also highlighted a few matters he claimed to have addressed during his tenure as President “During my five years as President, Tim would call me, but never too much, and I would help him where I could. Years later, after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS.”

Must read: Tim Cook's legacy: Services, chips and wearables that reshaped Apple

“He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask)," he emphasised. He also called Cook an “amazing manager and leader,”

He concluded the post saying, “Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple,” and that “Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!!”

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As Tim Cook steps down, John Ternus will be taking over his role in September 2026. In addition, Apple has announced Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer (CHO), replacing Ternus’s responsibilities.