Amazfit Band 7 with huge display, 18-hour battery life to be launched in India soon 

Popular wearables brand Amazfit is all set to add yet another fitness band to its list of fitness wearables. The Amazfit Band 7 will be launched in India on November 8, 2022. Amazfit claims that the Band 7 will offer a battery life of up to 18 days and also comes with a host of new features, 120 sports modes and most importantly, a wide display. Most bands available in the market have a very slim form factor. Amazfit has opted for an Honor band 6-style display with the Band 7.

Amazfit has announced that the band will be available for purchase on November 8, 2022 at a price of Rs 2999. However, the post launch price of the device will be increased to Rs 3499. The band will be sold via Amazon as well as the official website of Amazfit.

Amazfit Band 7: Specifications

The Amazfit Band 7 features a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a visible area that is 112 per cent bigger than the previous generation watch, the company said. The Band 7 features an Always-on display and weighs only 28g making the device extremely lightweight.

The Amazfit Band 7 comes with 120 sports modes to choose from and can even automatically detect 4 everyday activities, like walking, jogging, and working out on elliptical and rowing machines, to make training simple. For protection against water, the device is rated 5 ATM. So you can easily wear the device while swimming and even while bathing.. It also includes Amazfit's self-developed motion recognition ExerSenseTM algorithm and the brand's PeakBeatsTM exercise status algorithm.

Coming to the health tracking features, the Amazfit Band 7 can be used to continuously track a user's blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress level. The band is capable of sending reminders when it notices certain irregularities. All the three parameters can be monitored at once so the user can



