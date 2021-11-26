Amazfit Brand Days sale: Top deal on Amazfit GTS2, Amazfit Bip U Pro and other smartwtaches

Popular smartwatch brand Amazfit is holding a two-day sale starting November 26. The smartwatch company has been ranked third in Global Smartwatch shipments in the third quarter of 2021, as per counterpoint research. To celebrate its big win, the company is selling its smarwatches at discounted rates. The sale would go live on November 26 and would continue till November 28. Buyers can get discounts on the entire Amazfit GTS 2 series including the GTS 2 mini, GTS 2, GTR 2 and others.

Amazfit has had a succesful year and the GTS 2 series majorly contributed to its growth. "The third quarter recorded global shipments of 9.9 million units, boasting a growth of 89% compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter, Amazfit ranked the world's fourth largest smartwatch vendor by shipments for the first time, according to data from market research company International Data Corporation. The strong sales momentum was driven by the new addition of GTR 2e and GTS 2e to the best selling Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 collection during CES 2021, and the launch of Amazfit T-Rex Pro in March as an upgrade of the outdoor series," the company said in a statement.

Here are the deals on Amazfit smartwatches you should not miss.

--Amazfit GTS 2 mini, which was one of the most preferred buys in the entire GTS lineup, was launched in India at Rs 6999, but during the Brand Days sale, the smartwatch can be bought for Rs 6499.

-- The bugdet Amazfit BIP U Pro that comes with a host of features and health sensors can be bought for Rs 4499 during the sale. The smartwatch is originally priced at Rs 4999. The BIP U Pro comes with Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD COLOR display, 60+ sports mode, BioTracker2 PPG, and OxygenBeats, SomnusCare, 5 ATM water-resistant, women health tracker and PAI.

-- The Amazfit Bip U, which is another affordable smartwatch by the company, is being sold for Rs 2999 during the Brand Day sale. The smartwatch is originally priced at Rs 3999.

-- The GTR 2e, the GTS 2e, GTS 2 and the GTR 2 are available with a flat discount of Rs 1000. The smartwatches can be purchased at Rs 8999, Rs 11,999 and Rs 11999 respectively.



