Amazfit Falcon with in-built, 150 sports mode launched in India, price set at Rs 44,999

Popular fitness brand Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch in the market. Amazfit, which primarily caters to the budget and mid-range buyers, has launched its most expensive and advanced smartwatch in India. The Amazfit Falcon, which is the company's latest offering, is designed using military grade materials. The watch comes with in-built GPS along with compatibility for compatibility for six satellite positioning systems, and the ability to input route files for real-time navigation via the Zepp App.

Amazfit Falcon: Price and availability

The Amazfit Falcon has been launched at Rs. 44,999 and will be available at Amazfit Website from December 3, 2022. The Amazfit Falco can be pre-ordered starting from December 1 till December 3, 2022.

Amazfit Falcon: Specifications and features

Amazfit Falcon is made up of aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody. It features sapphire crystal glass screen which is corrosion-resistant and durable enough to pass 15 military-grade tests. The watch has over 150 built-in sports modes, ranging from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the Golf Swing mode to the Triathlon mode for strong athletes. The company claims that Sports mode data will remain on-screen for the duration of a user's activity, So you will not have to wrist to wake up the display to keep a track of you activitie. You can also save music on your watch and listen to it through Bluetooth earphones.

The Amazfit Falcon introduces the new AI-powered Zepp Coach, a self-developed smart coaching algorithm that provides tailored guidance based on the user's physical characteristics and level of exercise experience, assisting them in scientifically improving their sports performance and developing better fitness habits. To assist users in training properly, the Zepp Coach may identify overtraining and accordingly adjust the intensity of programmed exercise regimens - or even offer a rest day.