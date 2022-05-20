Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) launched in India with 90+ sports modes, waterproof build

Amazfit has launched a new version of the Amazfit GTR 2, which the company claims has extensive health and fitness features. But, there isn't much difference in comparison to the original version. The new wearable offers an HD AMOLED display and even has a Bluetooth calling feature. The brand is claiming that its new smartwatch will deliver 6 days of battery life on a single charge. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) wearable.

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022): Price in India, sale date

The open sale for the watch will take place on May 23 and the smartwatch will be available in Black and Grey color options. It will be sold via Flipkart and Amazfit's official website. As part of the launch, the smartwatch will be on sale at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. This is a limited-period offer, which will remain valid only on the sale day. The original price of the Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) is Rs 11,999.

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) features

It will be on sale with either stainless steel or black aluminium alloy case. It features a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display that is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla glass. The smartwatch has a fully rotatable screen and comes with more than 50 watch faces. The device comes with features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, PAI health assessment, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring.

This smartwatch features the innovative PAI Health Assessment System which the company says "can turn your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score that lets you understand your physical well-being at a glance."

The company is claiming that the smartwatch has support for 90+ built-in sports modes and the smartwatch is also waterproof as it is 5ATM rated. The fitness watch has about 3GB of storage space, so one will be able to store music tracks and listen to them using the watch without carrying the phone. With the addition of haptic vibration, Amazfit says that one will get customizable haptic feedback when they will receive calls or get notifications.

There is also a wear detection function that will lock the watch to protect your privacy and you can add a password for extra security. The new Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) even has a built-in microphone and speaker, so users will be able to make Bluetooth calls. The company has even provided support for Alexa Voice assistant.