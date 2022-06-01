Amazfit GTS 2 (2022) smartwatch with waterproof rating set to launch in India on June 5

It seems that Amazfit isn't planning on offering a full-blown successor to its 2020 smartwatches, as the company is launching new versions of old watches with minor changes. Amazfit recently unveiled the GTR 2 (2022) and it is now gearing up to announce the upgraded version of the Amazfit GTS 2 (2020) in India. The smartwatch has been spotted on the official website of Amazfit, which has already revealed all the specifications and features of the wearable.

The upcoming Amazfit GTS 2 (2022) smartwatch will be available for purchase via Amazon as the product has already been spotted on the e-commerce site. Some of the key features of the new Amazfit watch are Bluetooth calling, curved bezel-less design, continuous heart rate monitoring, and more.

The Amazfit GTS 2 price in India will be revealed on June 5. We expect the price to be under Rs 15,000, considering the older version was launched for Rs 12,999. The product will come with a 12-month warranty card. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Amazfit watch.

Amazfit GTS 2 (2022): Specifications, features

The new Amazfit GTS 2 (2022) has a rectangle dial. It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with support for 348 x 442 resolution. The device even has support for Always-on-Display (AoD) feature. Amazfit is saying that the new version offers improved haptic vibration for faster feedback when receiving phone calls or notifications. It even has a wear detection ability, so the watch will be able to automatically lock the watch when you take it off.

The new version of the Amazfit GTS 2 has a speaker and microphone as well, so users will be able to attend calls too using this smartwatch. It has support for Bluetooth phone calls. It ships with 3GB of storage, which means that one will be able to store hundreds of songs on the watch. The company is claiming that the watch offers 90 Sports modes, including walking, outdoor cycling, outdoor running, pool swimming, elliptical, treadmill, and more.

The smartwatch is also 5ATM rated, which means that it can survive in up to a depth of 50 meters of water. So, one will also be able to use it while swimming. The company is claiming that the new version of Amazfit GTS 2 will deliver 6 days of battery life on a single charge. With heavy usage, the device will only last for 3 days, according to the company.

The smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, Spo2 or blood oxygen levels, stress levels, sleeping patterns, and more, according to the official website. Users will be able to control the music using this wearable, as is the case with most smartwatches.