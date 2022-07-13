Amazfit GTS 4 Mini unveiled in India with up to 15 days of battery life

Amazfit has announced yet another smartwatch in India and it is called Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. The fitness wearable falls under Rs 10,000 price segment and will be made available via Amazon. The key highlights of the new Amazfit watch are 120 sports modes, continuous heart rate monitoring, and 5 ATM rating. Here's everything you need to know about this smartwatch.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: Specifications, features

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini sports a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with 70.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It even has an Always-on Display (AoD) feature, but this will likely eat up more battery. This one has a square dial and silicone straps. There is a single button on the right side of the watch and the bezels are also pretty thin.

The new Amazfit watch features a 270mAh battery under the hood, which the company claims can deliver up to 15 days of battery life and up to 45 days in battery saver mode. It says that the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has more than 120 sports modes, and that it can even automatically recognize seven sports movements. It is 5 ATM rated, so the device is water-resistant.

It can continuously monitor blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress levels. Amazfit is saying that the watch can measure these three metrics simultaneously in one tap for results in about 45 seconds. Like every other Amazfit watch, this one has the PAI Health Assessment system that helps offer an overview of one's health status. The wearable is also capable of offering data on menstrual cycles. Users will also be able to track their sleep patterns. The brand has also provided support for Amazon Alexa.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: Price in India, sale date

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is priced at Rs 7,999, but customers will be able to get it at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for a limited time period. The smartwatch will go on sale on July 16 via Amazon. The wearable comes in four colors, including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White.

