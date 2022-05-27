Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch launched with up to 45 days battery life and 150 sports modes

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has been launched with a rugged design, and tons of sports modes. The latest smartwatch from Amazfit offers high-precision GPS technology. The company is claiming that users will get up to 45 days with this wearable. It is currently unknown as to when this wearable will be announced in India. But, you can check out the recently launched Amazfit GTR 2 watch, which is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. This one has a waterproof build, more than 90 sports modes, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the new Amazfit smartwatch.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 price

The newly launched Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch comes with a starting price of $229.99, which is around Rs 18,000 in India when converted. On the US website, the wearable is listed in five colour options, including Astro Black & Gold, Desert Khaki, Ember Black, and Wild Green. It will also be available for purchase in Italy, France, and Germany starting June 1 with a price tag of EUR 229.9 (approximately Rs 19,000).

Amazfit T-Rex 2 specifications, features

The new Amazfit smartwatch is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen that has support for 454x454 pixels resolution. The device is 10 ATM rated, which means that it will be able to resist water-pressure equivalent to up to 100 meters. The smartwatch even has military-grade durability and can operate under extreme temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius, according to the company.

There is a 500mAh battery under the hood. Amazfit is claiming that the watch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life with normal usage. The company has added a Battery Saver mode, which Amazfit claims can extend the battery life to up to 45 days. There is a dual-band positioning as well as support for five-satellite navigation systems. With the help of these features, one will be able to track their route through crowded cities.

The wearable comes with blood oxygen saturation detection which the company claims will be able to tell whenever it detects major altitude changes. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is capable of constantly monitoring blood oxygen levels. The company is claiming that the smartwatch offers around 150 sports modes and even has ExerSense tech, which Amazfit says can automatically detect different types of sports movements.