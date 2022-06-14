Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Square with 7-day battery life launched in India

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch in India dubbed the Amazfit Zepp E (Circle and Square). It is available in two models - one with a square frame and the other with a round design. With a metal frame and minimalist design, the square edition resembles the Apple Watch Series. Apart from the design, the Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square have the same pricing and features.

Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square price in India

The Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square cost Rs 8,999 in India, and customers can choose a host of colours. Both models also get special editions, namely Amazfit Zepp E Circle Champagne Gold Special Edition and Amazfit Zepp E Square Metallic Black Special Edition. On the other hand, the regular square and circle editions come with a silicon strap.

The Amazfit Zepp E Circle comes in Polar Night Black colour, Moon Grey, Onyx Black, and Ice Blue colours. The Amazfit Zepp E Square is available in Poor Night Black, Moon Grey, Deep Blue Sea, Onyx Black, and Pebble Grey shades.

Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square specifications

Both editions come with a power button on the right to also view the menu. The Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square feature always-on-display (AoD), but that will drain the battery quickly. The round model comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, while the square model features a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. The square model gets more pixels per inch at 341. Amazfit continues to offer users the choice to change the watch face.

Coming to the health side, the smartwatch supports 11 sports modes, and users can use Personal Activity Intelligence. It allows users to "intuitively understand" the physical state from the easy-to-understand score. Other key health-related features include SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracker. The Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Amazfit Zepp E Square are touted to offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

