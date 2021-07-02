Amazon adds new leadership principles after 2015, days before Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO

Amazon has added two entries to its leadership principles days before Jeff Bezos is ready to step down as company CEO. In addition to the existing 14 principles, the tech giant has now added principles -- Strive to be Earth's Best Employer and Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility. The first entry asserts the need for leaders to work every day to create a safer, more productive, higher-performing, more diverse, and more just work environment.

The next entry into the leadership principles is "Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility," which notes how Amazon's status as the largest online retailer and cloud computing company brings with it new challenges. "We started in a garage, but we're not there anymore. We are big, we impact the world, and we are far from perfect. We must be humble and thoughtful about even the secondary effects of our actions," the new principle notes. Until now, the list included fourteen guidelines for which Amazon stands -- like "Customer Obsession," "Frugality," and "Deliver Results."

Amazon has faced criticism for how it treats its employees, the working conditions of its delivery drivers and warehouse workers experience, as well as its reputation on the world's stage. Amazon was also under fire for its recent employee firings. Tim Bray, the former vice president and distinguished engineer at Amazon Web Services, noted that he quit in dismay over the firings. Last month, a group of nine US senators including five former presidential candidates issued an open letter to CEO Jeff Bezos, seeking more information about the recent employee firings, Forbes reported.

Amazon has since taken measures to ensure workplace safety to support its employees, including implementing over 150 significant process changes, setting up testing stations in and regularly sanitising its locations, and increasing employee pay. It has also announced that it will reinvest at least $4 billion into Covid-19 related expenses including employee safety.

Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos in his final letter to his shareholders had acknowledged that Amazon needs to do a better job for employees. Moving forward Bezos will take the role of an executive chairman of Amazon's board passing the baton to Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon's cloud division Amazon Web Services (AWS), who will take over as CEO.

Jassy started Amazon's AWS, Amazon's cloud service platform in 2006. The company provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments. The service goes up against Microsoft Corp's Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud. The latest earnings report found that AWS raked in $12.7 billion in sales in the fourth quarter.



