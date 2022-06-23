Amazon Alexa will help users speak to their relatives even after they die

Amazon Alexa is getting smarter by the day. The e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to come up with a new feature for Alexa that will let users interact with their relatives and friends even after they have died.If you think, Alexa is getting some supernatural powers, you are mighty wrong. Alexa is not doing any of that. Amazon revealed during a conference about Alexa's upcoming feature. Alexa can currently control your smart home appliances, play music from different streaming giants, and even converse in different languages.

As per a TechCrunch report, Amazon is developing a system to let Alexa mimic the voice of a person a few seconds after listening to it. Amazon made the announcement during the Mars conference, which is being held in Las Vegas.

"This required inventions where we had to learn to produce a high-quality voice with less than a minute of recording versus hours of recording in the studio.The way we made it happen is by framing the problem as a voice conversion task and not a speech generation path. We are unquestionably living in the golden era of AI, where our dreams and science fiction are becoming a reality," Amazon's Senior Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa, Rohit Prasad said. Prasad said that the idea is to make memories last forever even after we have lost someone during the pandemic.

As reported, Amazon showed a demo video during the conference, where Alexa was asked, "Alexa, can grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?" Alexa sounded exactly like the grandmother of a kid who had passed away. While the feature sounds interesting, Twitter users have a mixed reaction to it.

Reacting to Alexa's new feature, a Twitter user wrote, "I m so heartbroken, last month I deleted a bunch of voicemails from my phone because it was getting full, and a couple days later my dad died. His girlfriend had videos of him singing and playing guitar, so I have that. But now I'm afraid to delete voicemails ever."

Another Twitter user highlighted the downsides of the feature. He wrote, "This (or similar) tech is already used in (mostly) corporate fraud. In ex someone calls the secretary sounding like its the boss who is calling, asking for an urgent bank transfer from the accountant..... I mean, for this product there must be a serious licence. Sad lobbypower."