Amazon and Flipkart Republic day sales to start early and last longer, opening date could be January 16

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Amazon and Flipkart have preponed their Republic day sales. This year the sale will take place 4-5 days earlier than the usual schedule. Executives of the companies said that the change in schedule is mostly due to the restrictions which have, in turn, impacted the supply chain and delivery timelines.

It is reported that the two e-commerce giants have stocked up their inventory and are getting ready for the sale that will now begin around January 16-17. To recall, the Republic Day sale took place around January 20-22 and lasted 3-4 days. However, this time the sale will run longer than usual, an Economic Times report said.

In the same report, Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd was quoted saying that "The online Republic Day sales are getting advanced since the marketplaces fear a continued surge in infections and stricter restrictions by states, which could impact supply chain and deliveries". He further mentioned that sales of offline store stores have already depreciated. Thus, it's a big opportunity for them to convert their existing business online.

The e-commerce giants fear that the last mile delivery executives may get affected if there's a delay in the sale. Hence, we will be selling an advance Republic day sale.

India has reported a total of 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, one of the executives was confident in not expecting any restrictions on e-commerce. He believes that most state governments have realised that online sales are an efficient and safer way for consumers to purchase during the pandemic. Thus, restrictions on e-commerce are unlikely to be levied.

Consumers will mostly refrain from stepping outside their houses with the rapid rise in Covid cases and restrictions imposed. Hence, the upcoming sale could be huge for these e-commerce giants.