Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone XR, MacBook Air M1 you should check out

Amazon and Flipkart are on the second day of their festive sales. While Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is full of amazing deals on smartphones, Flipkart's Big Saving Days will make gadget buyers happy with low prices. And these deals are obviously available on two of the most bought products, the iPhone and the MacBook. It is during these sales that most people buy Apple products because the discounts on them are huge. Amazon and Flipkart have those discounts available right now during their sales.

Before I tell you about the offers on the iPhone and MacBook on each shopping website, let me take you through the bank offers you can use to get more discounts. On Flipkart, using an ICICI Bank credit card will get you a maximum discount of Rs 750, while using an ICICI Bank debit card will give you up to Rs 250 off on the purchase. Alternatively, you can use the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on every order. If you go to Amazon for shopping, you do not have much here in terms of card offers. Using Amazon Pay will get you up to Rs 100 back, but if you have the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get 5 per cent cashback on every purchase.

Now the deals.

iPhones

Both Amazon and Flipkart have good offers on the iPhone, but only on the older models. The iPhone 13 series is available for purchase on both shopping websites, but at its original price. But you can get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for much less, and we are going to talk about them. A reminder to you that, since these deals bring one of the lowest prices on the iPhone, they may not last long. You may either see the deal out of stock or the price changed.

The iPhone 12 64GB is available at Rs 56,999 on Amazon right now. This is not the lowest price this season because the offer was Rs 53,999 yesterday. Flipkart, too, had the same offer of Rs 53,999, but the entire iPhone 12 64GB stock was sold out at the time of writing. The stock may return but the deal price may now be higher. Expect it to be around the same as Amazon's price. But the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart and Rs 61,999 on Amazon and these two prices are hugely lower than their MRPs right now.

There is the iPhone 12 mini 64GB also available for Rs 41,999 on Flipkart, while its 128GB variant is selling for Rs 54,999 and the 256GB variant for Rs 64,999. Amazon did not have the iPhone 12 mini in stock at the time of writing, but you can keep checking the website from time to time to see if the stock arrives with a new offer.

Then, you have the iPhone XR 64GB selling for Rs 34,999 on Amazon, which is a good price considering the phone is no longer available on the Apple Store and Flipkart is selling it for a starting price of Rs 47,900.

MacBooks

You can buy MacBooks for good prices right now. Flipkart is selling the MacBook Air M1 at Rs 83,990, down from around Rs 86,900, which is good. There is a discount of up to Rs 1,250 on using the ICICI Bank credit card on the MacBook, as well. Then, there is the MacBook Pro M1, which is selling for Rs 1,09,900 for the base model on Flipkart. Amazon does not have good offers on MacBooks, so I am going to skip that.

On Flipkart, you have the Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro selling for Rs 2,39,900 for the high-end models. If you fancy the Touch Bar, Flipkart is still selling the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Intel chipset for a starting price of Rs 1,74,900. The MacBook Air Intel version is also up for sale at Rs 1,03,900 for the 512GB model.