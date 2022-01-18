Amazon and Flipkart sale: Best deals on laptops you should not miss

Amazon and Flipkart are running a Republic Day sale on their platforms. The sale events recently went live and will continue for a few more days. During the sale, one can buy the laptops at discounted rates. Laptops such as Mi Notebook 14, Asus ROG Strix G17 (2021), 2020 Apple MacBook Pro and HP Pavilion 14 can be bought at low prices. If you are looking for a decent laptop deal, then keep reading to know more.

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 has received a massive discount on Amazon. It is listed with a price tag of Rs 49,990, down from Rs 59,999. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 10,009 on this laptop. The mentioned price is for the 10th-generation Core i7-10510U model. Xiaomi claims that users will get up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. The device comes with a metallic chassis, a 14-inch full-HD 60Hz display, and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. However, it lacks a webcam. So, you will have to buy a separate webcam for this device.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 (2021) is also on sale at a discounted price of Rs 74,990. There is also a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 on this laptop, which means that customers can get it for Rs 73,990. It packs AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H processor, which is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It features a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The company has also added a two-way noise cancellation feature, which will help clear incoming and outgoing audio.

MacBook lovers can consider buying the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 as it has also received a big price cut. One can get it for Rs 1,09,990. The 256GB storage option was originally launched in India for Rs 1,22,900. This clearly means that Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 12,910 on this Macbook. It is powered by Apple's home-brewed M1 chip. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. This MacBook Pro is being offered in two colour options, including space grey and silver.

The HP Pavilion 14 is currently selling online for Rs 67,490. This is a thin and light laptop, which comes pre-installed with Windows 11. The device has features like a fingerprint sensor, a 14-inch FHD display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 16GB of RAM + 512GB of SSD storage.

One can also check out the Dell 15 (2021). It is available for Rs 38,990 during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale. This will appeal to those who want a budget laptop with enough power for basic use. It comes with Intel's 11 generation Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM + 256GB of SSD storage, 15-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home pre-installed, Intel i3-1115G4 Laptop, and more.

Alternatively, one can also check out the HP 15 if you are looking for a laptop in the same price range. This one is available for Rs 38,990, down from Rs 48,700. Under the hood, there is a Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. This is a Windows 11 ready laptop that has a 15.6-inch FHD display.