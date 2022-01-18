Amazon and Flipkart sale: Top iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung mobile offers you shouldn't miss

Are you looking to buy a smartphone? If you are, you are probably divided between buying the phone online or going to the nearest shop to make the purchase. What if I tell you that going for the first option is better, at least right now? Yes, that is because the two biggest shopping websites in India, Flipkart and Amazon, are running their season sales right now with deals galore. You have deals across categories in these sales, but smartphones are in the spotlight. From the iPhone to the OnePlus, every phone has some discounts and we will tell you the best deals from the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Before I tell you the deals, let me tell you about the bank offers. Well, there are not many of them. We have seen better bank offers on both Flipkart and Amazon before. But it is what it is. While Flipkart is giving up to Rs 750 on using ICICI Bank credit cards, Amazon is giving only Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI. You can increase your savings through their credit cards though. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will give you 5 per cent cashback on Amazon and Flipkart respectively.

Mobile deals on Flipkart

Flipkart has some amazing mobile deals right now and they are likely to go out of stock if you do not hurry up. Take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy F12 at Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 12,999

Realme 8i at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 15,999

Realme Narzo 50A for Rs 10,499 as opposed to Rs 12,999

Vivo X70 Pro at Rs 46,990 instead of Rs 54,990

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 59,900

Redmi Note 10S at Rs 16,999 as opposed to Rs 20,999

Redmi 9i Sport at Rs 8,299 instead of Rs 9,999

Realme 8 for Rs 14,499 instead of Rs 16,999

Realme GT Master Edition for Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 26,999

Oppo A12 at Rs 8,240 instead of Rs 10,990

Infinix Hot 11s for Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 13,999

iPhone 12 for Rs 53,999 instead of Rs 65,900

Poco M3 Pro 5G at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 15,999

Motorola Moto G60 for Rs 16,999 as opposed to Rs 21,999

Micromax IN Note 1 for Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 15,499

Redmi 9i for Rs 8,299 instead of Rs 9,999

Mobile deals on Amazon

Amazon India, too, has a number of mobile phone deals that you can choose from. Here they are:

iPhone 12 at Rs 53,999 instead of Rs 65,900

Samsung Galaxy M12 for Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 12,999

OnePlus 9R 5G for Rs 36,999 instead of Rs 39,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G for Rs 21,999 with bank offers

Redmi 9A Sport at Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 8,499

iQOO Z3 5G at Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 17,990

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for Rs 36,990 instead of Rs 74,999

OnePlus 9 at Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 54,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for Rs 19,999 as opposed to Rs 22,999

Oppo A15s for Rs 13,490 instead of Rs 13,990

Redmi Note 10T 5G for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G for Rs 36,999 as opposed to Rs 47,999

Nokia G20 for Rs 12,490 instead of Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy A52s for Rs 37,499 instead of Rs 40,999

These deals were handpicked as listed on Amazon and Flipkart's websites, so they may change depending on the platform's offer and the stock available.