Amazon announces deals on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE and other gadgets for Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and Amazon has announced scores of deals to make your day special. Amazon has announced Rakhi Store which offers Rakhi's and products across categories across fashion, beauty, smartphones, TVs, home decor, kitchen appliances, chocolates, accessories, personalized gift cards and much more. Along with the Rakhis and gift hampers, customers can get grooming products, purses, fragrances, watches, apparel, musical instruments, cameras, smartphones, footwear, toys & board games, assorted chocolates and much more.

Raksha Bandhan is on August 22 and if you have been planning to get a gadget for your brother or your sister, Amazon has deals on smartphones, earbuds and more. Here are some of the handpicked deals you should not miss:-

— Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB variant can be purchased for Rs 19,999. The device features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with a 6GB variant. It comes with a 108-megapixel camera. The smartphone houses a 5020mAh battery with a 33W Fast Charger.

— OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon Rakhi Store. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the rear, the smartphone features 64MP+8MP+2MP cameras. OnePlus Nord CE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with Warp Charge 30T power adapter.

— OnePlus Buds Z is available for Rs 2999 during the sale. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver that delivers deep bass definition.

— The new Fire TV Stick 3rd generation is said to be 50 per cent more powerful for fast streaming in Full HD. The Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search, and launch movies, shows and much more across apps. The streaming device can be bought for Rs 3999.

— Echo Dot 3rd generation is available for 2,999 in Rakhi Store. Using the device, you can ask Alexa to play music, news, information, control compatible smart home devices and more.

— Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ comes with 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60-hertz refresh rate. It includes the connectivity of 4 HDMI ports to connect a set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. Smart TV Features include Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HDR Gaming. Get this on Amazon only for Rs 78,990.