Amazon announces Mobile and TV Savings Days: Top deals on Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi smartphones and TVs revealed

Amazon is back with yet another sale exclusively on smartphones and Smart TV. The e-commerce giant announced Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days. The sale went live today and will go on till December 22, 2021. Amazon saving days sale has brought back scores of deals on brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, OPPO, Tecno and Vivo amongst others. The smartphones, including Redmi Note 11T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, iQOO Z Series, iQOO 7, Oppo A Series, Tecno Spark 8T, Vivo X60 series are being sold at discounted rates.

Amazon has also announced bank offers for customers that will help the buyers get additional discounts on smartphones and TVs. Buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1500 using OneCard Credit Cards or EMI payments. Buyers can also avail exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. Amazon Prime members will get many benefits. The company said that the prime members could save upto Rs 20,000. Other benefits include 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards-which offers even higher EMI tenures and lower payments per month starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

Here some of the deals on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and other smartphones



-- The newly launched Xiaomi phones including Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Dark Nebula are available with bank offers and other discounts during the Amazon Mobile and TV Savings days. Xiaomi will also be offering scores of deals on Smart TVs during the sale. The exact deals and discounts will be reflected on the website shortly.

-- IQOO is offering upto Rs 1,500 off on iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5 and iQOO 7 during the Savings Days sale.

-- Buyers can get upto 10 percent off on Tecno smartphones. The discount can be availed on the newly launched Spark 8T as well.

-- Oppo and Vivo are offering upto 10 percent off on OPPO smartphones for up to 12 months for No-cost EMI. Oppo is offering deals on the latest launches, including the Oppo A55 and Oppo A31 and Oppo A74.

-- Samsung is also offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Apart from the newly launched phones, buyers can also get discounts on the entire Samsung M series range. They can get up to 10 percent off on smartphones and Smart TVs and get up to 6 months No-Cost EMI during Savings Days sale.