Amazon announces Prime Fridays sale: Top deals, offers on gadgets you shouldn't miss

Amazon has announced Prime Fridays with scores of deals and discounts on a variety of products. Interestingly, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale went live on October 3 and will go for a month. However, the Prime Fridays sale doesn't come with an expiry date either, but it will be available only to the Prime Members. Amazon has noted that the Prime members will get special offers, with savings and additional benefits across categories, and launches on Prime Video and Prime Music, throughout the long festive sale.

During the Prime Fridays sale, Amazon will offer discounts on laptops, smartwatches, and coupons on televisions. Apart from this, Amazon will also offer discounts on electronics, TVs, appliances, Smartphones, Amazon echo devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and a lot more. Just like its great Indian festival sale, Amazon will also be offering bank offers on selected products for selected customers.

Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount of upto 1750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on the 55-inch model Westinghouse television. Amazon will also offer three months complimentary Amazon Kindle subscription on the purchase of electronic items and TVs like Westinghouse, Samsung, Sony, etc. The buyers can also get upto 10 percent cashback on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. There is No minimum order value included in this.

Amazon is also offering discounts on smartphones. The buyers can get Rs. 1,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, an additional Rs. 2,500 off with HDFC bank cards on the iQOO Z3 5G. On the Redmi Note 10S, Amazon is offering a discount Rs. 3,000 and six month of free screen replacement. Apart from this, there are offers on home appliances as well including the AmazonBasics washing machine. A discount of 59 percent is being offered on the 6.5kg washing machine, this brings the price of the appliance down to Rs 8,720.

The Amazon Great Indian festival sale is the perfect time for people to buy gadgets including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and more.




