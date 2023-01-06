Amazon announces Prime Phones Party sale with phones from Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme getting big discounts

Amazon has announced its Prime Phones Party exclusively for its prime users. During the smartphone sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones across brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, realme, and Tecno. The Prime Phones Party sale has already started and will be live until January 8, 2023.

Buyers can get up to 10 per cent off additional discount on HDFC (Credit card, debit card, credit card EMI and debit card EMI) on minimum purchase value of INR 5000 up to INR 1000. Additionally, Amazon is also offering no cost EMI for up to 12 months via select banks.

Here is the the list of some of the smartphones which are available with discounted price during sale on Amazon.in-

Xiaomi

During the Prime Phones Party sale you can buy Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 50+50+50MP flagship camera at Rs54,999. Additionally, you can also avail extra Rs 1000 off using coupon.

Customers can also buy Redmi 11 prime 5G and Redmi K50i at Rs 11,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively, with an additional Rs 1000 off from the bank offer.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available for Rs 52,999 on the sale. The smartphone features a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Pro-grade camera. During the sale, you can also get a phone on no-cost EMI for 12 months.

Significantly, Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at Rs 9,999 including an additional Rs 1000 off with bank offer. You can also buy Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime for Rs 16,499 and 12,499 respectively with an extra Rs500 off using coupon.

Oppo

Prime Phones Party is offering Oppo A77 for Rs INR 15,499. The smartphone features 5000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Tecno

During the Prime Phones Party you can buy Tecno Spark 9 starting at Rs 7,559 and with an additional Rs 840 off with bank offer. The smartphone features Helio G37 Gaming Processor and 7GB of expandable RAM.

Additionally, the sale is also offering Tecno Phantom X2 at Rs 39,999 with complementary 12 months prime membership.

Realme

realme Narzo 50 and realme Narzo 50 pro are available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively in Prime Phones Party . The realme Narzo comes with Helio G96 chipset, 5000 mAh battery and 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM. You can buy these smartphones with extra Rs 2000 off with coupon and bank offer.

