Amazon Apple Days sale brings discount on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more devices

Amazon on Monday announced Apple Days which brings a host of deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, and other Apple products. Apple Days will be live until July 17, 2021, with offers from participating sellers.During the Apple Days sale, customers can get iPhone 12 for Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards transactions on other products. Apple is also going to bring offers on iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and other products.

"If you are in search for an Apple product, shop at the Apple Days and avail exciting deals on the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple Watch. Choose from an extensive selection of Apple products at the best prices online at Amazon India," Amazon India's website notes.

Amazon further notes that during the Apple Days sale, it will give "attractive deals on these revolutionary smartphone models by Apple." It further notes that users can avail huge savings during Apple Days with discounts on iPhone models from iPhone Xs Max to iPhone 6s. It will also give discounts on iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone X and other Apple models at discounted prices online.

Apple will also give exciting deals on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at the Apple Days on Amazon.in. Users will also be able to purchase iPads, Apple Watches, iPad accessories and other Mac accessories such as keyboards, cables, power adapters and much more at discounted prices. Apart from discounts, users will also be able to enable no-cost EMI options and exchange offers during the Apple Days sale.

Amazon has separately announced the Prime Day sale slated for July 26 when various smartphones will come for a discount. Amazon will have offers on iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 11, and other iPhones at discounts. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, among the models that will have discounts. Amazon has also teased the tentative selling price of at least the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Pro on the Prime Day page on the website. Even though they have not been listed at the moment, Amazon is likely to give offers on other iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Proa and iPhone 11 Pro Max during the Prime Days sale.