Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says company has been working on ChatGPT-like tech for a long time

ChatGPT is one of the most talked about generative artificial intelligence models in the tech world today. The AI-powered chatbot, which provides human-like answers to questions, has been around since last year and got people talking with its launch in November 2022. Initially, ChatGPT was made available to the public as a testing model, but now, a premium version of the AI tool is also available for users, offering an array of new features.

After ChatGPT's popularity, Google introduced its own AI chatbot, Bard. On the other hand, Microsoft had invested in ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, long ago and the two companies strengthened their partnership further recently. Microsoft has also introduced a new version of Bing, which will use AI technology in an attempt to redefine the way people look things up online.

It is certainly an exciting time as more and more companies are exploring AI and its capabilities. But is generative AI a new concept in the tech world? Not really.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on generative AI

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in an interview with Financial Times, talked about generative AI and said that the possibilities are 'exciting'. He also added that most large technological companies have been working with these large, generative AI models 'for a long time'.

He said, "I think it's exciting, what's possible with generative AI. And it's part of what you're seeing with models like ChatGPT. But most large, deeply technical companies like ours, have been working on these very large, generative AI models themselves for a long time."

Amazon's Alexa

Some of us have already been using Amazon's generative AI for a couple of years in the form of Alexa. Amazon's famous AI assistant has been a part of many households for a long time. Several devices come with Amazon's Alexa built in and while some people use the AI assistant for tasks like playing music, dimming the lights, setting alarms and so on, others just like having a fun time by asking Alexa to tell them jokes, stories, etc.

Circling back to ChatGPT, the game-changing tool can be accessed by logging in to your OpenAI account by visiting their website. People have used the AI model to write codes, compose poetry, come up with content ideas, write essays, solve complex problems and so on. Not only this, ChatGPT also passed Wharton Business School's MBA exam and reports revealed earlier that ChatGPT could also be hired at an entry-level coding job.