Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says working on AI tech similar to ChatGPT for a long time now

Amazon's chief executive Andy Jassy on Monday revealed that the e-commerce giant has been working on generative AI, similar to ChatGPT for some time now.

In an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times, Jassy said, "I think it's exciting, what's possible with generative AI...and it's part of what you're seeing with models like ChatGPT. But most large, deeply technical companies like ours, have been working on these very large, generative AI models themselves for a long time."

Jassy also pointed out that the company is also pursuing opportunities to partner with smaller firms to develop this area of the business.

Though Jassy didn't reveal any further details it has recently become apparent that Amazon is in a bid to catch up with its AI and GPT tech much like Google, Microsoft, and other big tech firms. One of the most prominent examples is Stability AI, a competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAI – which recently declared Amazon its "preferred cloud partner," to train and build its AI models.

However, Amazon's foray into AI started years ago when the company launched its voice assistant Alexa and CodeWhisperer, a code recommendation generator.

Yet, the company and its supporters are concerned that the tech giant is falling behind in the generative AI department, per the Financial Times report.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT has been grabbing headlines ever since it was launched late last year. It has put big tech firms in a twist, making them realise the need to step forward with AI.

ChatGPT has now competition coming from one of its backers Microsoft, with Bing AI and Google's Bard. The breakthrough of AI in form of ChatGPT has evoked responses from around the world in various sectors. It is being seen as this stepping stone towards generative tech that will eventually help the human race, on the other hand, it is being criticised for promoting plagiarism, making students lazy and even taking over jobs.

Noam Chomsky, American philosopher, and cognitive scientist describes the chatbot as 'high-tech plagiarism”. But the real twist came in when its co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman described ChatGPT as a 'horrible product'.

Altman, in a recent podcast Hard Fork by New York Times, highlighted the product's major flaws. He said, "ChatGPT is a horrible product. It was really not designed to be used." He further claimed that it is not a well-integrated product yet.

Read: ChatGPT is a 'horrible product': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Read: ‘High-tech plagiarism’: Noam Chomsky criticizes ChatGPT and its role in education