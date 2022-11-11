Amazon closely watching unprofitable divisions, Alexa under CEO Andy Jassy's radar

Amazon's Alexa department is reportedly being watched closely by CEO Andy Jassy as a part of a major cost-cutting review. According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is reviewing departments "that haven't been profitable" in a while, and Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa may see some disinvestments in the near future. The report points out that the division has over 10,000 employees and is a recipient of a large chunk of investment capital. It is also reported that Amazon's devices division, which includes Alexa, has been operating at losses worth $5 billion a year.

At this point, it is unclear whether Amazon will reduce the workforce, though the report claims that the company is considering "whether it should focus on trying to add new capabilities to Alexa". Naturally, improving the AI and more features would mean greater investment. Some sources also told the publication that Alexa is used by customers for fewer functions.

Notably, Amazon has reportedly told employees of some unprofitable divisions to look for jobs elsewhere. A spokesperson told the publication, "As part of this year's review, we're of course taking into account the current macro-environment and considering opportunities to optimise costs". The spokesperson added that Amazon is optimistic about Alexa's future "today as we've ever been".

Earlier this week, Amazon became the first public company to lose over $1 trillion in market value. According to Bloomberg, its market value stands at $879 billion, down from a high of $1.88 trillion in July. It is not the only company facing heat amid the slowing global economy. Microsoft's market value dropped from $2.5 trillion (November 2021) to $1.78 trillion (November 2022). Facebook parent Meta is also struggling to increase their revenue for the last two quarters. As a part of its cost-cutting measures, the company fired 11,000 employees earlier this week.

Twitter, after Elon Musk's takeover, is taking strict measures by putting features behind a paywall. It also fired 50 per cent of its global workforce.

Coming to Amazon, the company had always anticipated a tough time ahead. Even its former CEO Jeff Bezos warned about a global recession in a tweet in October.