Amazon cloud outage hits Netflix and Display+: What we know so far

An outage at Amazon Web Services US-East-1 cloud region is impacting customers globally. Amazon subsidiaries like IMDb and Ring went down, as did games like Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, Valorant, Clash of Clans, Destiny 2, and Dead by Daylight, amongst others.

Websites and backend services for organisations including the Associated Press, Netflix, Disney+, and Vice. Details about the outage were affected by the outage. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organisations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the company said in a post on the AWS status page that it had "mitigated" the underlying problem responsible for the outage.

Shortly thereafter, it reported that "many services have already recovered" but noted that others were still working toward full recovery. Amazon confirmed the outage and said on the AWS status page that it was "investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console."

Beyond third-party services, the outage caused major issues for Amazon's Ring smart-home systems, Alexa speakers, and Prime music- and video-streaming services.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to the application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

The outage might have even affected the United States Government, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an email response to questions that it was working with Amazon "to understand any potential impacts this outage may have for federal agencies or other partners."

Users initially began reporting issues around 10:40 am ET (21:10 IST) on Tuesday and the outage might have affected a larger number of users. Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its web services, according to ToolTester.

The company's Northern Virginia region had issues with EC2 instances in September after resource contention problems. The same region also had issues in November 2020 after the Kinesis service experienced API errors and caused a number of AWS offerings to struggle.

AWS had also gone down in June this year, taking out sites like Twitch, Reddit, Twitter, Hulu, HBO Max, Shopify, and Amazon itself. That outage was resolved the same day.

At the time of writing, Amazon has successfully resolved most of the problems. But, as mentioned on the AWS Service Health Dashboard, the company is still trying to achieve full recovery of all web services.

AWS supports huge sections of the internet, and any outages such as this one have ripple effects that can cause dozens of services to go down.