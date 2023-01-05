Amazon confirms cutting 18000 jobs, CEO Andy Jassy says several teams impacted

Amazon has announced that it will slash over 18,000 roles, majorly in the Amazon Stores and PXT (People, Experience, and Technology, HR) departments. The company announced the development in a blog post and said that it is "eliminating roles" as part of its annual planning process for 2023. The post notes that Amazon typically communicates these outcomes internally, though it is communicating in a public forum because the teammates "leaked this information externally." The layoff process will be on January 18 and the company CEO Andy Jassy has said that several teams will be impacted.

The post highlights that the company will support impacted workers with packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support. Amazon has not shared details about whether more roles will be impacted this year.

The post reads, "We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me. We intend on communicating with impacted employees (or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies) starting on January 18."

Back in November 2022, the company laid off close to 10,000 employees. At the time, members of the Books and Devices teams were mainly impacted. Late last year, the e-commerce giant even paused freshers' hiring for this year. Several university graduates were set to join the company in 2023, though Amazon has delayed their joining.

Amazon is not the only company taking strict measures to cut costs amid rising inflation and a dwindling economy. It all started with Twitter laying off over 3500 employees in late October following Elon Musk's formal takeover. Weeks later, Meta (formerly Facebook) also fired over 11,000 employees to cut operation costs.

In India, several tech firms like Byju and Josh laid off several employees. American cloud-based software company Salesforce is struggling to cope with the weakening economy. The company has said it would cut about 10 per cent of its workforce. Salesforce, like many other tech companies including Amazon, enjoyed rising profits during the peak pandemic. The company also hired in heavy numbers, which is now creating problems in the long-run. As reported by Bloomberg, Salesforce aims for the workforce restructuring to be substantially complete by the end of fiscal 2024, which could mean that some more layoffs are imminent.It will also reduce its real estate holdings.