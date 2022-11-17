Amazon confirms layoffs, informs around 10000 impacted employees through email

Amazon has started to cut down on its workforce to implement cost-cutting measures as the last few quarters were not profitable. The company is said to lay off nearly 10,000 employees globally this week across departments. Layoff process started on Wednesday, no official information was given by the tech firm. Now, in a recent notification by Amazon, the company has finally confirmed slashing its workforce due to "unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environments."

In an official statement released by Amazon, David Limp - Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, been confirmed that the company has already been notified about the layoffs of the impacted employees and "will continue to work closely with each individual to provide support, including assisting in finding new roles."

He further cited the unfavorable economic conditions as the reason for restructuring and consolidating some teams and programs. He added that "one of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required."

While the layoffs will impact Amazon's global workforce, it will majorly impact its devices organization, retail division and human resources. The impacted employees have received the official mail about the firing and the company has given them two months to find another role within the company. In case the employees fail to find a new role, Amazon has assured to support the transition by offering a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.

Apart from Amazon, Facebook parent Meta also announced layoffs last week. Facebook slashed around 11,000 people last week - about 13% of its staff. It is for the first time in the company's history that it cut down its workforce that too on a larger scale. But due to falling revenue, and adverse macroeconomic conditions, Mark Zukerberg decided to restructure cost costing measures. Meanwhile, Twitter head Elon Musk also fired half of- 3,700 staffers from its global workforce of 7,500 citing that "the company would need to find new sources of revenue or it would not "survive the upcoming economic downturn."

