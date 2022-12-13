Amazon delays graduate hiring amid concerns about mass layoffs

Amazon has reportedly delayed the start date for some university graduates who were set to join the company in May 2023. According to the Financial Times, which obtained an internal email, Amazon has told new hires that their start date at the company will be extended from May to the end of 2023 due to the "macroeconomic environment". The report, citing the internal email, claims that new employees affected by the delay are receiving a one-time payment of $13,000 (roughly Rs 10 lakh) regardless of whether they decide to still join the company. Amazon laid off around 10,000 employees last month after some of its key departments reported losses in the previous financial quarters.

Amazon has also reportedly told the affected graduates that the move is a "business decision" and not personal. The email, as quoted by the publication, reads: "As a part of our annual operating planning review, we look at each part of our business and make adjustments as needed... You are not the only one being impacted. It is important to know that this is a business decision, not a personal decision."

It is also reported that fresh university graduates were to start working at Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, where its research facility is located. Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman confirming the development to the publication, said:

"In light of the challenging economic conditions, we're delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months. We're offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and our internship program as important pathways to find the next generation of leaders and builders."

Notably, Lab126, which works on Alexa voice assistant-enabled devices, has been making losses, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. The department also designs and engineers consumer devices like Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and more. It was also reported that the company is utilising its resources for departments operating at losses. As mentioned, the company laid off over 10,000 employees last month, though a new report states that more layoffs are planned ahead.