Amazon Diwali sale ending soon, check out deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more

Amazon has been running a Diwali sale on its platform for a long time now and the festival event will be ending soon. The e-commerce giant's sale page says that the sale will last until October 23, which basically means by the end of this week. While there is still some time, there is no guarantee that the deals will remain the same till the last day. Some of the iPhones, including the iPhone 13 are also available at discounted rates during Amazon Diwali sale. Keep reading to know more.

The iPhone 12 is currently listed with a starting price of Rs 47,499 for the 64GB storage model. Its original retail price is Rs 65,900. Amazon is selling the 128GB storage variant of the same iPhone for Rs 51,990. But, I would suggest you to buy the iPhone 13 if you can spend a little more and even plan to avail exchange offers.

The iPhone 13 is available for Rs 66,990 during Amazon Diwali sale, which is down from its original price of Rs 69,900. This is way more than the iPhone 12's 128GB storage model but with different offers, you can get it a pretty low price. There is a discount offer of up to Rs 12,200 on the exchange of your current phone. But, do keep in mind that the exchange value is calculated on the basis of your phone's age and working condition.

The iPhone 11 is on sale for Rs 41,990, which is for the 64GB storage model. However, this is now a pretty old smartphone and I wouldn't suggest you buy it. This one comes with a charger, but you don't get it with the other two. So, do keep in mind that you will have to spend a little extra to buy the charger too.

People are advised to check the offers on all the websites to get the best deals on iPhones. These are not the lowest prices, but customers are at least getting discounts during festival sales, which is better than buying at the original prices.

Apple's official website has listed the devices at the original prices, but there is also a 7 percent instant discount (up to Rs 7,000) as well if the iPhone you are purchasing is costing at least Rs 41,900 or above. This offer is valid on HDFC Bank credit cards or American Express cards. In addition to this, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 58,730 on Apple.in.